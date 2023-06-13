Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PZZA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PZZA traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.85. 639,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,599. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $97.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth $592,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 928,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,603,000 after buying an additional 59,940 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 43.5% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 156,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,836,000 after buying an additional 47,575 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth $1,565,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

