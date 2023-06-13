Patterson Companies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%.

Patterson Companies has a payout ratio of 41.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Patterson Companies to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PDCO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.67. The stock had a trading volume of 691,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,598. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.68. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $31.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Trading of Patterson Companies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 499.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.