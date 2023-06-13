Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Trimmed by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.0% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $39.89 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.30.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

