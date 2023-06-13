PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Trading Down 1.1%

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $88.88 and last traded at $89.23. 169,131 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 240,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.25.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $20,044,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,648.1% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 87,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after buying an additional 82,404 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 84,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after buying an additional 24,145 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,426,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,704,000.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

