PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 55.7% from the May 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Insider Activity at PIMCO Access Income Fund

In other PIMCO Access Income Fund news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $105,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,096.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Access Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAXS. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 218,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 713,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,590,000 after acquiring an additional 44,065 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 14.9% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 560,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 72,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund in the first quarter worth $74,000.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

PIMCO Access Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of PAXS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.42. 119,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,115. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.40%.

About PIMCO Access Income Fund

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

