Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Short Interest Down 46.1% in May

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,100 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the May 15th total of 328,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Up 1.0 %

PNGAY stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.37. The stock had a trading volume of 266,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,502. Ping An Insurance has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $16.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.87.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.3718 dividend. This is a boost from Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s previous dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

