Pivotal Research Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $535.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Pivotal Research from $425.00 to $535.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NFLX. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Netflix from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. New Street Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $358.06.

Netflix Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $423.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix has a 12 month low of $164.28 and a 12 month high of $425.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $352.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.73. The firm has a market cap of $188.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth about $321,000. Invictus Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 36.1% in the first quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,168,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,749,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in Netflix by 479.4% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 5,510 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

