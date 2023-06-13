Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Price Target Cut to $6.50 by Analysts at Benchmark

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Benchmark from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.91.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of PL stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47. Planet Labs PBC has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $958.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 74.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin Weil acquired 274,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $997,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 439,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,071.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,040. Corporate insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 14.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Planet Labs PBC by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,260,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 372,168 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 174,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,730,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after purchasing an additional 711,157 shares in the last quarter. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Planet Labs PBC

(Get Rating)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

Further Reading

