Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Westpark Capital

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Westpark Capital from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Labs PBC has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.91.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PL opened at $3.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47. Planet Labs PBC has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 74.60% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $52.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Planet Labs PBC news, insider Kevin Weil purchased 274,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $997,360.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 439,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,071.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $15,040. 11.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

