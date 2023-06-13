Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Short Interest Down 52.1% in May

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the May 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAZRF shares. CIBC increased their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PAZRF remained flat at $2.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18. Plaza Retail REIT has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $3.65.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza Retail REIT operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops and redevelops unenclosed and enclosed retail real estate in Atlantic Canada, Québec and Ontario. The company was founded by Michael Zakuta and Earl Brewer in 1999 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

