Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Power REIT from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.
Power REIT Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of Power REIT stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84. Power REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
About Power REIT
Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.
