Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Power REIT from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Power REIT alerts:

Power REIT Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Power REIT stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84. Power REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power REIT

About Power REIT

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Power REIT by 313.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power REIT in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Power REIT during the second quarter worth $128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Power REIT by 6.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Power REIT in the second quarter valued at $165,000. 35.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.