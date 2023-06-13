Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,779,266 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the previous session’s volume of 885,070 shares.The stock last traded at $198.99 and had previously closed at $198.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RXDX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.36.

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.51 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a current ratio of 37.56, a quick ratio of 37.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.19.

Insider Activity at Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.06. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 3,768.76% and a negative return on equity of 33.50%. The company had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. The company’s revenue was down 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $2,903,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,404,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Prometheus Biosciences news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $1,084,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $2,903,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,404,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prometheus Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXDX. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 454.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 67,975 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,844 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

