ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Up to $2.55

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.55, but opened at $2.73. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 13,247,356 shares.
ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Up 5.1 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30.
ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas’s stock is set to reverse split on Friday, June 23rd. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, June 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas
ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile
The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.