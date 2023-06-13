ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Up to $2.55

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.55, but opened at $2.73. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 13,247,356 shares.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Up 5.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas’s stock is set to reverse split on Friday, June 23rd. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, June 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOIL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 223,316.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 26,798 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,402.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 159,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the third quarter valued at $537,000.

(Get Rating)

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.