QITMEER NETWORK Price Up 39.7% Over Last Week (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 39.7% higher against the dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $381,019.70 and $134,431.98 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.08229179 USD and is up 12.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $17,533.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QITMEER NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QITMEER NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

