QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of QCOM opened at $122.14 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.18. The firm has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 409.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $331,039,000 after buying an additional 2,419,686 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

