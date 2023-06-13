QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Management LLC

Aristotle Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,939,988 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 365,840 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 2.1% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of QUALCOMM worth $982,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

QCOM stock opened at $123.50 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

