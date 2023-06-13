Quantum (QUA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $560.08 and approximately $1.15 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00019667 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018883 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00015619 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25,846.56 or 1.00056751 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

