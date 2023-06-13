QuarkChain (QKC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $38.37 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 13th. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $38.37 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain (QKC) is a blockchain platform designed for high-performance and decentralized applications. It was created by a team led by Qi Zhou in 2017. QKC uses sharding technology to increase transaction speed and throughput, making it ideal for use in various applications that require high performance, such as gaming, finance, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Additionally, QKC is designed to provide an open and secure platform for developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts.”

