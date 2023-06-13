Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) SVP J. Matt Hooker Sells 9,735 Shares

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) SVP J. Matt Hooker sold 9,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $116,917.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,428.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ranger Energy Services Price Performance

RNGR stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 150,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,700. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average is $11.12. The company has a market cap of $282.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $157.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ranger Energy Services

Separately, TheStreet raised Ranger Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,100,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,630 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,574,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,868 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 531,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 49,648 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 290,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 124,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

