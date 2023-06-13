Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Sells 198,409 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 198,409 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for 4.8% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $33,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $119.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.67. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $138.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $110.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.14%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

