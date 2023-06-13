Raydium (RAY) Price Reaches $0.17

Raydium (RAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Raydium has a market cap of $36.06 million and $2.00 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 20% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium launched on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 211,709,918 tokens. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

