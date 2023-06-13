RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP) Short Interest Up 177.8% in May

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 177.8% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:RBCP traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $107.00. 4,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,627. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.91 and a 200-day moving average of $109.08. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $127.19.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

About RBC Bearings

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth $1,127,000.

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.