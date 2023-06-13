RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP) Short Interest Up 177.8% in May

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 177.8% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
RBC Bearings Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE:RBCP traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $107.00. 4,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,627. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.91 and a 200-day moving average of $109.08. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $127.19.
RBC Bearings Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings
About RBC Bearings
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
Featured Stories
