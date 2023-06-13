Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Price Performance

Shares of Reading International stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $64.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Reading International has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $4.88.

Get Reading International alerts:

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.26). Reading International had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Reading International

About Reading International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDI. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Reading International by 56.0% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,565,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 562,290 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,459,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 37,273 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Reading International by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 287,907 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Reading International by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 250,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Reading International by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 63,421 shares during the period. 50.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.