Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reading International Price Performance
Shares of Reading International stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $64.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Reading International has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $4.88.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.26). Reading International had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Reading International
About Reading International
Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reading International (RDI)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.