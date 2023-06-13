Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Shares Up 3%

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.51 and last traded at $3.42. 7,867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 18,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

Regional Health Properties Stock Up 3.0 %

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.91 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Regional Health Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regional Health Properties by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the business of investing in real estate for the purpose of long-term care and senior living. It operates under the Real Estate Services and the Healthcare Services segments. The Real Estate Services segment includes owning, leasing, and subleasing healthcare facilities, predominantly skilled nursing facilities, and assisted living facilities to third-party tenants.

