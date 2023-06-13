Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Trading Down 5.8%

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFP – Get Rating) (NYSE:RFP) was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$28.41 and last traded at C$29.43. Approximately 356,513 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,029% from the average daily volume of 31,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.23.

Resolute Forest Products Stock Down 5.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.62.

About Resolute Forest Products

(Get Rating)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.