Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock Position Lowered by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,590,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,887 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Restaurant Brands International worth $102,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QSR. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 351.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,297,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,465,000 after buying an additional 1,788,595 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,003,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 348.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,195,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,352,000 after buying an additional 929,387 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,487,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,622,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $234,275,000 after buying an additional 721,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.03. 57,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,809. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 67.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.87.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,574,231.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,574,231.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,366,731. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

