Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RVNC shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $37.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,091.00%. The company had revenue of $49.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 70,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $2,433,943.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,896,974.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $102,912.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,966.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 70,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $2,433,943.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,896,974.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,966 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,370. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 792.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 2,666.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Featured Stories

