Reviewing Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) and MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) and Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MediWound and Upexi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound 0 0 4 0 3.00 Upexi 0 0 2 0 3.00

MediWound currently has a consensus target price of $32.33, indicating a potential upside of 235.76%. Upexi has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 188.07%. Given MediWound’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MediWound is more favorable than Upexi.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound -76.11% -180.62% -46.81% Upexi -4.11% 2.86% 1.49%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares MediWound and Upexi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

MediWound has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upexi has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MediWound and Upexi’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound $26.50 million 3.35 -$19.60 million ($3.44) -2.80 Upexi $44.58 million 0.98 -$2.10 million N/A N/A

Upexi has higher revenue and earnings than MediWound.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.6% of MediWound shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Upexi shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of MediWound shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Upexi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Upexi beats MediWound on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units. The company also develops EscharEx, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds; MW005, which is in phase I/II for the treatment of low-risk basal cell carcinoma. MediWound Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc. manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. Upexi, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

