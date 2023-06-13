RF&L Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.01 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

RF&L Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.0% of RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 336,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,128,000 after buying an additional 34,068 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 9,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.9 %

JPM stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.22. 1,983,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,428,508. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,449 shares of company stock worth $18,806,497 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.65.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.