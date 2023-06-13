RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.41.

RNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $115,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,096.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 9,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total transaction of $302,454.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 313,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,432,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $115,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,096.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in RingCentral in the third quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RingCentral by 51.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in RingCentral by 17,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 491.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNG stock opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $62.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.83.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

