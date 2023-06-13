RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.41.
RNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.
Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral
In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $115,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,096.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 9,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total transaction of $302,454.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 313,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,432,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $115,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,096.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
RingCentral Trading Up 5.5 %
RNG stock opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $62.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.83.
RingCentral Company Profile
RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RingCentral (RNG)
- There’s A Reversal In Play For Braze, Inc
- Are Emerging-Market Stocks Cheap Enough To Stage A Comeback?
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.