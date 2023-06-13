RingCentral (RNG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/9/2023 – RingCentral was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/1/2023 – RingCentral was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/26/2023 – RingCentral was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

5/23/2023 – RingCentral was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/12/2023 – RingCentral was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/12/2023 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $32.00.

5/11/2023 – RingCentral was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

5/11/2023 – RingCentral was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $52.00.

5/11/2023 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $55.00 to $45.00.

5/11/2023 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $63.00 to $54.00.

5/10/2023 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $45.00.

5/10/2023 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $45.00.

5/10/2023 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00.

5/10/2023 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $32.00.

5/10/2023 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $29.00.

4/20/2023 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $62.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

RingCentral Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE RNG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.74. 512,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,085,241. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 0.92. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $62.51.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $115,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,096.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 9,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total value of $302,454.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 313,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,432,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $115,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,096.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in RingCentral by 35.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 269,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 70,819 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in RingCentral by 86.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 20,965 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in RingCentral by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 100,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter valued at $24,952,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 353.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 40,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

