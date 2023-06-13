RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Stock Position Lifted by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) by 345.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,532,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188,664 shares during the period. RMG Acquisition Corp. III comprises approximately 0.8% of Berkley W R Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 2.54% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III worth $15,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 257.2% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,458,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,223 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 1,155.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,351,000 after buying an additional 2,310,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 2,489.2% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,028,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,462,000 after buying an additional 1,950,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 294.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,981,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,715,000 after buying an additional 1,479,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth $9,903,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

Shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $11.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,859. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

