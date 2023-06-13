Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.18

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 1.18 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, September 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%.

Rockwell Automation has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Rockwell Automation has a dividend payout ratio of 36.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rockwell Automation to earn $12.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $5.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $315.47. The stock had a trading volume of 931,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,491. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.46. The stock has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $315.80.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.56, for a total transaction of $145,017.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $186,553.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $720,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.56, for a total transaction of $145,017.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,483 shares of company stock valued at $713,640. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

