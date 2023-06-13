Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $5.25 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $32.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.40.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $8.15 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Rating ) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.81% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.