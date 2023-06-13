Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Up 5.0 %
NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $5.25 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $32.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.40.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $8.15 million for the quarter.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
