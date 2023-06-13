Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 7,800 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology accounts for approximately 1.4% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Seagate Technology worth $7,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 217,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 122,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 55,241 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,686 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,155 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 26,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.96.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $63.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day moving average is $60.50. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $83.78.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently -333.33%.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

