Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 808 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,971,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,832,003,000 after acquiring an additional 150,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,773,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,899,000 after acquiring an additional 357,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,419,000 after acquiring an additional 111,754 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in AMETEK by 643.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in AMETEK by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,602,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,403,000 after acquiring an additional 46,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AME opened at $151.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $151.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

