Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Acquired by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP raised its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 569.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,080 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.31.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.05. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $50.16. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.11%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

