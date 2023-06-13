ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.31

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.31 and last traded at $47.24, with a volume of 2582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.88.

ROHM Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 6.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.04.

About ROHM

ROHM Co, Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of integrated circuits and other electronic components. It operates through the following segments: LSI Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Module and Others. The LSI Integrated Circuits segment includes analog ICs, logic ICs, memory ICs, ASICs, and foundry business operations.

