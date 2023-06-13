Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Price Target Cut to C$3.25

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Roots Price Performance
Shares of Roots stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20. Roots has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $2.45.
Roots Company Profile
