Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Price Target Cut to C$3.25

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Roots Price Performance

Shares of Roots stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20. Roots has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $2.45.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and ecommerce.

