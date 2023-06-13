Round Dollar Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.93 Billion (RD)

Round Dollar (RD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. In the last week, Round Dollar has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Round Dollar token can currently be bought for about $5.90 or 0.00022786 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Round Dollar has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $4.19 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Round Dollar Token Profile

Round Dollar’s launch date was July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. The official website for Round Dollar is onecash.asia. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Round Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

