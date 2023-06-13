Royal Bank of Canada Trims Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Target Price to C$46.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. CIBC decreased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$58.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$55.96.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Up 1.2 %

TSE:AND opened at C$44.92 on Friday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a one year low of C$37.57 and a one year high of C$55.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$48.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$901.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.03, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend

Andlauer Healthcare Group ( TSE:AND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.03). Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of C$164.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$156.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.6822081 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.88%.

Insider Transactions at Andlauer Healthcare Group

In other news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.41, for a total transaction of C$242,049.00. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

