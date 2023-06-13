Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Shares Down 3.7%

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.51 and last traded at $10.53. Approximately 706,365 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,332,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on Rumble from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Rumble alerts:

Rumble Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rumble

Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $19.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Rumble Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUM. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Rumble by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rumble by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rumble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rumble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rumble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

About Rumble

(Get Rating)

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.