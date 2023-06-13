Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP) Short Interest Update

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 84.3% from the May 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabre

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 2,218.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 48,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 363,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,911,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,667,000.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre Price Performance

SABRP stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,942. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.69. Sabre has a twelve month low of $44.64 and a twelve month high of $106.76.

Sabre Dividend Announcement

About Sabre

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.14%.

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Articles

