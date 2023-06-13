Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) is Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s 3rd Largest Position

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 114.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,896,817 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010,726 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 2.6% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $251,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,786,716.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,786,716.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $225,037.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,426,003.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,575 shares of company stock valued at $37,091,078 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $213.73. The company had a trading volume of 11,568,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,846,294. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $208.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 562.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.