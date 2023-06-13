Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Junto Capital Management LP

Junto Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,702 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,386 shares during the quarter. Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $41,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Salesforce by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,591 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,702,000 after acquiring an additional 15,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $225,037.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,426,003.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $225,037.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,426,003.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,575 shares of company stock worth $37,091,078. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.7 %

CRM traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $213.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,568,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,846,294. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $208.17 billion, a PE ratio of 562.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.18 and its 200-day moving average is $174.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.