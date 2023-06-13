Sapphire (SAPP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,732.51

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sapphire has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $18.81 million and $2,732.51 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sapphire

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,370,864,431 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,227,808 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

