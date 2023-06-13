Scge Management L.P. Takes $10.02 Million Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 122,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,016,000. PDD makes up 0.4% of Scge Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in PDD by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,625,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,449,000 after purchasing an additional 415,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PDD by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,309,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PDD by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,643,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,399,000 after buying an additional 327,833 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in PDD by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,011,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,745,000 after buying an additional 4,859,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. increased its stake in PDD by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 5,578,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,931,000 after buying an additional 2,337,492 shares in the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ PDD traded up $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,379,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,276,784. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $106.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PDD from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Nomura raised their price objective on PDD from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.64.

PDD Profile

(Get Rating)

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.