Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.00

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.00 and last traded at $50.94, with a volume of 70574 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.63.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.22. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,461,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $9,331,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 147,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 115,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after buying an additional 33,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $128,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.