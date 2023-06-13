SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of SEAC stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. SeaChange International has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.06.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.16 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 35.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SeaChange International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 114,207 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SeaChange International by 689.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 337,858 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SeaChange International by 122,509.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

