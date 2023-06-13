Secret Price Reaches $0.0031 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last week, Secret has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. One Secret token can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $9.23 million and $6,244.91 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00105110 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00047841 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00033660 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018828 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000468 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000202 BTC.

About Secret

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00297714 USD and is down -9.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,552.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

